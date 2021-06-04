Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $985-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $933.46 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.560-4.610 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $417.96.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $321.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.29. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $196.10 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total transaction of $1,199,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 58,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

