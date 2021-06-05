-$0.01 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $4,682,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVA opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

