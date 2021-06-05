$0.02 EPS Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Gaia stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 115,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 132.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

