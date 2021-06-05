$0.14 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. 579,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.