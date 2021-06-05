-$0.20 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 160.3% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 160.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 189,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,378. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

