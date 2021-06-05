$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

