-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.72). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 448,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.