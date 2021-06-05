-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.72). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 448,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -9.50. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

