$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. ITT posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.55. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

