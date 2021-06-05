$0.97 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.