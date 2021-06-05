$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.32. 147,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.14. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 176,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

