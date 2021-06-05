$1.46 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.49. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,733. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

