$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $558.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $294.17 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.54.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

