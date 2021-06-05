10,017 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 247,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GH stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

