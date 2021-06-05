12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) versus Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Contrast

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

This table compares 12 ReTech and Perficient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.33 -$12.15 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 3.97 $30.18 million $2.04 36.04

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Perficient 5.47% 17.97% 9.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Perficient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 12 ReTech and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 6 0 2.86

Perficient has a consensus price target of $73.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Summary

Perficient beats 12 ReTech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, CX platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management solutions and services. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services, and energy and utilities markets, as well as leisure, media, and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.