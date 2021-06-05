15,857 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.11% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,335,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,246,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $15.95 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.