164,214 Shares in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Aspen Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 108,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

ASPU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

