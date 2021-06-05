1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry Buys 13,000 Shares

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry purchased 13,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $23,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,876.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:GOED opened at $2.66 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.
About 1847 Goedeker
1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.
