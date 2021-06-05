1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry Buys 13,000 Shares

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry purchased 13,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $23,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,876.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GOED opened at $2.66 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOED. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

