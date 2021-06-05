188,398 Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 188,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

