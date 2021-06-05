20,707 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.