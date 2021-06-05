$226.07 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $226.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.75 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $918.08 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.