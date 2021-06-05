23,000 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $3,860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE:MCY opened at $61.71 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

