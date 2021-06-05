2,326 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 138,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

