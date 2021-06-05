2,500 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after buying an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.08 per share, with a total value of $35,026.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 523 shares of company stock valued at $42,606. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

