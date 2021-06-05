25,000 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $146,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $4,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

SNRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. 12,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,654. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

