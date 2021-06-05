$285.30 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $285.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.60 million. Globant reported sales of $182.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,604,000 after acquiring an additional 93,715 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 45.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.34. 228,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,532. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.33.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

