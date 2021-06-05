$317.42 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $317.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.28. 145,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,874. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

