$359.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $359.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.50 million. South State posted sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Truist raised their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $361,360.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,817,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.11. South State has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

