3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 88,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,351,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,499 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 3D Systems by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

