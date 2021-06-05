$5.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

