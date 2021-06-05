$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

