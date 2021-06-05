5,638 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

NYSE D traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $76.52. 3,357,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.