$58.09 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $58.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.35 million and the lowest is $55.80 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $227.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 117,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

