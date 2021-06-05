$591.75 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,765,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,288,030 shares of company stock valued at $84,376,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $19,554,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.