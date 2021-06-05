5,972 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

