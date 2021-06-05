6,049 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $9,473,862.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.46.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

