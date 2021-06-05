6,679 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Purchased by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $35.73 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

