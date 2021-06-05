674,437 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 674,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

LGACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

