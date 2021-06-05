68,963 Shares in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

