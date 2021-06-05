69,472 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,367,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 750,692 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 246,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 12,591,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,106. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

