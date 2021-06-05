$801.04 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post $801.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $788.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.60 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 478.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after purchasing an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,962,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 2,045,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

