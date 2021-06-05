9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

