9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $102.36 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

