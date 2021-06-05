9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,313,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,118,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.