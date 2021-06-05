9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.81 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

