Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

