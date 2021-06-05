Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,696 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

