Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.66.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a PE ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

