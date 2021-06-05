Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 40,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

