Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.