Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

